BreyerFest Returns to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - BreyerFest is a weekend all about horses, both real and model. Every year, BreyerFest has a theme.

“We try to pick a theme that has something related to the horses and we can have a lot of fun with, with music and culture and celebration,” explained Vice President of Marketing for Breyer, Stephanie Macejko.

This year, the theme is “Prost!” which means “cheers” in German.

“We’re honoring all the beautiful horses from Germany,” said Macejko.

The weekend includes arts and crafts, pony rides, German food and music, and a horse show in the Alltech Arena. In the past, anyone who wanted to attend BreyerFest had to come to Kentucky but this year, BreyerFest is coming to people across the world.

“This is our 33rd year of BreyerFest but we also have a full virtual BreyerFest that’s happening online. No matter where you are in the country, or the world, you can be participating in BreyerFest,” said Macejko.

This is the first-every hybrid BreyerFest event.

People have the opportunity to meet the real horses behind the Breyer models they’ve been collecting for years.

“Adamek is a champion eventer in the sport of eventing. We worked with his owners and then came out with the model, said Macejko.

BreyerFest isn’t just for horse lovers.

“It’s really inclusive for everyone to come out and enjoy themselves. We’re very family friendly. We’re horse friendly. It’s a great opportunity to just come and enjoy the activities,” said Macejko.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.