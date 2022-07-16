Advertisement

Lexington Police investigate late-night shooting

Officers received a call of shots fired with a possible victim just after 11:00 on Friday night.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Lexington late Friday night.

Officers received a call of shots fired with a possible victim just after 11:00. They responded to the 1100 block of Octavian Way where they found a victim with a gunshot wound, but police say the shooting actually took place down the street on Accord Drive.

Both streets are off of Appian Way in the Tates Creek area.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police say there is no threat to the area at this time

The shooting is still under investigation, and police are asking anyone with information to call them.

