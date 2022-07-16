Advertisement

Mullinax goes from Kentucky to Scotland, doesn’t miss a beat

He is tied for 18th entering the final round at six-under par.
Trey Mullinax of the US during a practice round at the British Open golf championship on the...
Trey Mullinax of the US during a practice round at the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Wednesday July 13, 2022. The Open Championship returns to the home of golf on July 14-17, 2022, to celebrate the 150th edition of the sport's oldest championship, which dates to 1860 and was first played at St. Andrews in 1873. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)(Peter Morrison | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) - Life has changed pretty fast for Trey Mullinax. One week ago he was fighting to keep his PGA Tour card. Saturday he shot a 66 at St. Andrews in his first British Open.

Mullinax was the last player to qualify for the 150th British Open by winning the Barbasol Championship. His results had been so bad that he didn’t bother bringing his passport with him. He flew home to Alabama to get it and then was off across the Atlantic to his first British Open.

He’ll celebrate his first win when he gets home. For now he’s soaking up St. Andrews. He is tied for 18th entering the final round at six-under par.

Rory McIlroy is one round away from ending eight years without a major, but he shares the stage at St. Andrews with Viktor Hovland. They played inspired golf at the British Open and each shot 66 to share the lead on the Old Course. They also avoided the mistakes that cost so many other contenders.

McIlroy and Hovland are four shots clear of Cameron Smith and Cameron Young. They played in the final group and each made double bogeys. McIlroy is the crowd favorite. He fills the void left by Tiger Woods and had the crowd behind him all day.



