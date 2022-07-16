Mullinax goes from Kentucky to Scotland, doesn’t miss a beat

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) - Life has changed pretty fast for Trey Mullinax. One week ago he was fighting to keep his PGA Tour card. Saturday he shot a 66 at St. Andrews in his first British Open.

Mullinax was the last player to qualify for the 150th British Open by winning the Barbasol Championship. His results had been so bad that he didn’t bother bringing his passport with him. He flew home to Alabama to get it and then was off across the Atlantic to his first British Open.

He’ll celebrate his first win when he gets home. For now he’s soaking up St. Andrews. He is tied for 18th entering the final round at six-under par.

Fresh off of a win at the Barbasol Championship, Trey Mullinax currently stands at -6 at #TheOpen.



Round 3 coverage from St Andrews continues live on @nbc and @peacockTV. pic.twitter.com/rhoiZTL444 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 16, 2022

Rory McIlroy is one round away from ending eight years without a major, but he shares the stage at St. Andrews with Viktor Hovland. They played inspired golf at the British Open and each shot 66 to share the lead on the Old Course. They also avoided the mistakes that cost so many other contenders.

McIlroy and Hovland are four shots clear of Cameron Smith and Cameron Young. They played in the final group and each made double bogeys. McIlroy is the crowd favorite. He fills the void left by Tiger Woods and had the crowd behind him all day.

