Advertisement

Recovering Floyd County deputy gets surprise visitor

Recovering Floyd County deputy gets surprise visitor
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One of the Floyd County deputies recovering from the deadly ambush had a special visitor.

Coach John Calipari stopped to see Dep. Darrin Lawson and his fiance Madasyn while Lawson recovers at UK Hospital.

Previous | Man accused of killing 3 officers, injuring 5 others in Floyd County

Coach Cal shared the update in a tweet.

Story continues below.

Calipari also asked Big Blue Nation to keep praying for the families of the fallen officers and those still recovering.

You can still donate to the families online through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT first reported on Dr. Michael Heilig in 2018 when he failed a drug test after being pulled...
Ky. doctor who was pulled from operating room under investigation again
A central Kentucky man is in a lot of trouble after police say he led them on a chase...on a...
Man riding tractor led officers on chase through Ky. golf course, police say
Police say a man was hit by a train in Lexington, severing his arm. It happened Friday morning...
Man’s arm severed by train after being assaulted, left unconscious on tracks
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Road Closed
Section of westbound I-64 closed due to ‘hole’ in bridge

Latest News

Ukrainian Family Night raises money for Ukrainian refugees in Shuman, Bulgaria.
Richmond church’s ‘Ukrainian Family Night’ sells out before start
Lexington activist Sarah Williams told WKYT Friday night the community helped her through the...
Lexington activist celebrates ‘vindication’ in trial on charges stemming from protests
Nikki James appears in court; NAACP wonders if police could have prevented murders
WATCH | Nikki James appears in court; NAACP wonders if police could have prevented murders
Tiger Woods of the US gestures to the crowd at the end of his second round of the British Open...
Tiger Woods gets emotional sendoff from St. Andrews