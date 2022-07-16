Recovering Floyd County deputy gets surprise visitor
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One of the Floyd County deputies recovering from the deadly ambush had a special visitor.
Coach John Calipari stopped to see Dep. Darrin Lawson and his fiance Madasyn while Lawson recovers at UK Hospital.
Coach Cal shared the update in a tweet.
Calipari also asked Big Blue Nation to keep praying for the families of the fallen officers and those still recovering.
You can still donate to the families online through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.
