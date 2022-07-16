Recovering Floyd County deputy gets surprise visitor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One of the Floyd County deputies recovering from the deadly ambush had a special visitor.

Coach John Calipari stopped to see Dep. Darrin Lawson and his fiance Madasyn while Lawson recovers at UK Hospital.

Coach Cal shared the update in a tweet.

Had a great visit with Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrin Lawson and his fiancée Madasyn. Darrin is recovering right now here in Lexington.



Please keep Darrin and Madasyn, as well as the families of Ralph Frasure, William Petry and Jacob Chaffins in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/pXyTAkzHaP — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) July 15, 2022

Calipari also asked Big Blue Nation to keep praying for the families of the fallen officers and those still recovering.

You can still donate to the families online through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

