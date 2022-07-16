Advertisement

Skittles contain known toxin, unfit for human consumption, lawsuit claims

Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain a known toxin, lawsuit charges.
Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain a known toxin, lawsuit charges.(Ekaterina79 via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new lawsuit claims that Skittles are unsafe to eat.

A consumer in California has filed a lawsuit in federal court against candy maker Mars that alleges that Skittles are made with a known toxin, titanium dioxide, that’s unfit for human consumption.

In 2016, Mars said it planned to eliminate the chemical compound from its products. However, the lawsuit claims it is still being used in products, including Skittles.

A Mars spokesperson released the following statement regarding the lawsuit:

“While we do not comment on pending litigation, our use of titanium dioxide complies with FDA regulations.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man was hit by a train in Lexington, severing his arm. It happened Friday morning...
Man’s arm severed by train after being assaulted, left unconscious on tracks
WKYT first reported on Dr. Michael Heilig in 2018 when he failed a drug test after being pulled...
Ky. doctor who was pulled from operating room under investigation again
Vicky Holbrook said her brother, Billy Johnson, has stayed at the Messner Home for 12 years.
‘We need help:’ Lexington assisted living home to close soon, leaving some residents homeless
16-year-old boy hit, killed by train in Laurel County
Ky. assistant elementary school principal arraigned on child sex crimes
Ky. assistant elementary school principal arraigned on child sex crimes

Latest News

Celebrating 33 years of BreyerFest at the Kentucky Horse Park.
BreyerFest Returns to Lexington
FILE PHOTO - At least three civilians were killed and three more were injured in a Russian...
Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine’s north, east, south
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
President Joe Biden is laying out a framework for the U.S. to build alliances in the Middle...
Biden’s Mideast trip aimed at reassuring wary leaders