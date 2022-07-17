Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A First Alert Weather Day

FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Ally Blake tracks rain and snow
By Ally Blake
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a First Alert Weather Day and we are tracking strong to severe stroms across the commonwealth. Heavy rain and gusty winds are likely to develop into the afternoon and evening.

Temps start between 60-70 degrees with fog in the valleys. Highs rise back up in the low to mid-80s with isolated showers and storms early on. Storm chances will then increase throughout the day. Some of the rain could be heavy at times and we really need it. The storm prediction center has upgraded us in northeastern Kentucky under a level 2/5 risk for severe weather. By Monday, highs likely tumble potentially in the upper 70s because of all of the rain and cloud cover. The rain should wrap up by Monday afternoon. Tuesday looks to stay Mostly dry as we warm back up to normal. That potential for afternoon pop-up showers and storms is likely Wednesday and Thursday as we hover with heat and humidity near 90 degrees. The end of the week looks dry and toasty above 90.

I hope you all have a great day and stay weather aware!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coach John Calipari stopped to see Floyd County Dep. Darrin Lawson and his fiance Madasyn while...
Recovering Floyd County deputy gets surprise visitor
Officers received a call of shots fired with a possible victim just after 11:00 on Friday night.
Lexington Police investigate late-night homicide
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
Police say a man was hit by a train in Lexington, severing his arm. It happened Friday morning...
Man’s arm severed by train after being assaulted, left unconscious on tracks

Latest News

surface map
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Rain and storm chances for tomorrow
Good morning everyone! We are waking up across Kentucky to mostly cloudy skies. Some of us are...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Rain chances to increase this weekend
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms Set to Increase
Good morning everyone! It is Friday and a dry day is in store across Kentucky. Temps will rise...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Looking good before rain chances return