Ally Blake’s Forecast | Strong storms to continue overnight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Good Saturday evening y’all! After showers and stroms eventually made it through the commonwealth more rounds of rain are expected throughout the rest of the evening and into tomorrow.

By Monday, highs struggle in the upper 70s and low 80s because of all of the rain and cloud cover. The rain should wrap up by Monday afternoon. Tuesday looks to stay Mostly dry as we warm back up to normal. That potential for afternoon pop-up showers and storms is likely Wednesday and Thursday as we hover with heat and humidity near 90 degrees. The end of the week looks dry and our next heat wave looks to be on our doorstep. We could see temps reach the mid-90s by the weekend.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better start to the workweek!

