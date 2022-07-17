Advertisement

Bakery catches fire overnight in Nicholasville

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Community-favored CNC Bakery was devastated by a structure fire on Sunday morning.

The Nicholasville Fire Department responded to the scene at North Main Street at around 5:30 am. Officials said that there was a significant collapse of the roof, and the building is a total loss. No individuals were in the building at the time.

One firefighter received minor injury.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

