Bakery catches fire overnight in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Community-favored CNC Bakery was devastated by a structure fire on Sunday morning.

The Nicholasville Fire Department responded to the scene at North Main Street at around 5:30 am. Officials said that there was a significant collapse of the roof, and the building is a total loss. No individuals were in the building at the time.

One firefighter received minor injury.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.