Green, Morris host 606 youth basketball camp

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky guard Blair Green and former Wildcat guard Maci Morris hosted the 606 girls basketball camp Saturday at Pineville High School.

Blair played at Harlan County High School and Morris played at Bell County High School. The duo hosted the camps with hopes of inspiring the next generation of hoopsters. They gave the girls a glimpse at a simulated college practice to give them a taste of what it is like to be a student-athlete at Kentucky.

As for Green, this camp is helping her showcase her leadership skills as she prepares for life as a captain for Kentucky next season.

“I’m a captain on the team, so being able to do these camps have just really worked on my leadership and just giving back to my community and trying to make an impact on the girls around me and just saying they can play at this level too.”

”Ever since I went to UK, I always knew I wanted to come back and give back because a lot of people overlook Eastern Kentucky and some of the players here so I just want to like be an inspiration to these girls and say like if we can do it so can you and I don’t want people to overlook the girls from here,” said Morris.

