Advertisement

Green, Morris host 606 youth basketball camp

The Kentucky Wildcats are hoping to inspire the next generation of hoopsters.
606 girls basketball camp in Pineville.
606 girls basketball camp in Pineville.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky guard Blair Green and former Wildcat guard Maci Morris hosted the 606 girls basketball camp Saturday at Pineville High School.

Blair played at Harlan County High School and Morris played at Bell County High School. The duo hosted the camps with hopes of inspiring the next generation of hoopsters. They gave the girls a glimpse at a simulated college practice to give them a taste of what it is like to be a student-athlete at Kentucky.

As for Green, this camp is helping her showcase her leadership skills as she prepares for life as a captain for Kentucky next season.

“I’m a captain on the team, so being able to do these camps have just really worked on my leadership and just giving back to my community and trying to make an impact on the girls around me and just saying they can play at this level too.”

”Ever since I went to UK, I always knew I wanted to come back and give back because a lot of people overlook Eastern Kentucky and some of the players here so I just want to like be an inspiration to these girls and say like if we can do it so can you and I don’t want people to overlook the girls from here,” said Morris.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man was hit by a train in Lexington, severing his arm. It happened Friday morning...
Man’s arm severed by train after being assaulted, left unconscious on tracks
WKYT first reported on Dr. Michael Heilig in 2018 when he failed a drug test after being pulled...
Ky. doctor who was pulled from operating room under investigation again
Vicky Holbrook said her brother, Billy Johnson, has stayed at the Messner Home for 12 years.
‘We need help:’ Lexington assisted living home to close soon, leaving some residents homeless
16-year-old boy hit, killed by train in Laurel County
Coach John Calipari stopped to see Floyd County Dep. Darrin Lawson and his fiance Madasyn while...
Recovering Floyd County deputy gets surprise visitor

Latest News

John Calipari in Morehead.
Kentucky makes final tornado relief stop in Morehead
Anthony Brown commits to Kentucky.
4-star wide receiver Anthony Brown commits to Kentucky
Trey Mullinax of the US during a practice round at the British Open golf championship on the...
Mullinax goes from Kentucky to Scotland, doesn’t miss a beat
Tiger Woods of the US gestures to the crowd at the end of his second round of the British Open...
Tiger Woods gets emotional sendoff from St. Andrews