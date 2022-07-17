Kentucky makes final tornado relief stop in Morehead

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - John Calipari and the Kentucky men’s basketball team made the final stop of their state-wide tour in Morehead on Saturday.

The Wildcats partnered with Kroger in relief efforts for tornado victims in western Kentucky and made stops in Louisville, London, Georgetown, Somerset and Morehead.

There was no charge to the Big Blue Nation for autographs or pictures, but fans were asked to consider donating a gift card that can be given to those in need in western Kentucky and help them with the rising cost of gas, groceries, clothing and school supplies.

The BBN came out in full force this week and guard CJ Fredrick was not surprised.

“The freshmen will ask like what it’s really like here and I said, you’ll get a glimpse on these little Cal tours,” said the Iowa transfer. “I mean, people sitting out in 90 degree weather waiting to take pictures and get autographs. It’s crazy. It’s unreal.”

I have loved every second of spending the past week with our fans, helping western Kentucky. There is nothing like #BBN. Thank you all for coming out and helping our neighbors.



But there is no better place to be than in this gym - with these players! Special group of young men!! pic.twitter.com/awPtiKbeYt — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) July 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.