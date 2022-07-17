Advertisement

Kentucky makes final tornado relief stop in Morehead

The Wildcats partnered with Kroger in relief efforts for tornado victims in western Kentucky.
John Calipari in Morehead.
John Calipari in Morehead.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - John Calipari and the Kentucky men’s basketball team made the final stop of their state-wide tour in Morehead on Saturday.

The Wildcats partnered with Kroger in relief efforts for tornado victims in western Kentucky and made stops in Louisville, London, Georgetown, Somerset and Morehead.

There was no charge to the Big Blue Nation for autographs or pictures, but fans were asked to consider donating a gift card that can be given to those in need in western Kentucky and help them with the rising cost of gas, groceries, clothing and school supplies.

The BBN came out in full force this week and guard CJ Fredrick was not surprised.

“The freshmen will ask like what it’s really like here and I said, you’ll get a glimpse on these little Cal tours,” said the Iowa transfer. “I mean, people sitting out in 90 degree weather waiting to take pictures and get autographs. It’s crazy. It’s unreal.”

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man was hit by a train in Lexington, severing his arm. It happened Friday morning...
Man’s arm severed by train after being assaulted, left unconscious on tracks
WKYT first reported on Dr. Michael Heilig in 2018 when he failed a drug test after being pulled...
Ky. doctor who was pulled from operating room under investigation again
Vicky Holbrook said her brother, Billy Johnson, has stayed at the Messner Home for 12 years.
‘We need help:’ Lexington assisted living home to close soon, leaving some residents homeless
16-year-old boy hit, killed by train in Laurel County
Coach John Calipari stopped to see Floyd County Dep. Darrin Lawson and his fiance Madasyn while...
Recovering Floyd County deputy gets surprise visitor

Latest News

606 girls basketball camp in Pineville.
Green, Morris host 606 youth basketball camp
Anthony Brown commits to Kentucky.
4-star wide receiver Anthony Brown commits to Kentucky
Trey Mullinax of the US during a practice round at the British Open golf championship on the...
Mullinax goes from Kentucky to Scotland, doesn’t miss a beat
Tiger Woods of the US gestures to the crowd at the end of his second round of the British Open...
Tiger Woods gets emotional sendoff from St. Andrews