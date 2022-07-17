Ohio Valley Wrestling teams up with addiction recovery groups to spread awareness in Montgomery County

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday night’s Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) event wasn’t just about spectacle and sport. It was also about sending a message to people in addiction.

“My drug addiction started at 14 years old, and I was in it for 15 years,” said Tabitha Barrett of Mount Sterling.

Tabitha and her husband Tony co-founded Recovery Montgomery County in 2019. It started as a Facebook page, but has become a non-profit which offers resources to those dealing with drug addiction. They saw a need to spread awareness to people who are working to change the course of their lives.

“When I got into early recovery, I didn’t know that there was help out there,” Tabitha said.

She wanted others who are wrestling with addiction to know that there are ways out. So they brought their message into the wrestling ring.

”One reason we wanted to partner with OVW…it’s because the society that revolves around wrestling has had problems with addiction in the past,” said Tony.

While Tabitha wanted attendees to enjoy the body slams, suplexes and spears, she also wants them to learn the moves that will help people kick their addictions. Tabitha laid out the options that are on the table for those struggling.

”We help people get into the treatments, sober living and I’m also the Casey’s Law advocate in Montgomery County,” said Tabitha.

Several recovered addicts shared their story, like Mike St. John of Richmond.

“I started drinking and drugging in Madison County 22 years ago,” said St. John. “Pride and ego has got to go. I’m 42 years old and I’m just now living life free, the past six years.”

Tabitha says they are proof that those people in the crowd - or their friends and family members in addiction - aren’t alone on this difficult road to recovery.

“Somebody out here is gonna hear my story and it’s gonna help them because they might be going through it too,” Tabitha said. “If they can see that I got out of it, then they could see that they can too.”

”Don’t struggle in silence,” Tony added. “Wrestle your addiction.”

