Advertisement

2 killed in shooting at Indiana mall, many hurt, police say

FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police say two people were killed in a shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the mall in Greenwood and multiple other people were taken to hospitals with injuries.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Two people were killed in a shooting Sunday evening at a mall in Greenwood, Indiana, and multiple other people were taken to hospitals with injuries, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. to Greenwood Park Mall, where gunshots were reportedly fired in the food court, Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said at a brief news conference.

There is no active threat to the area and police have at least one suspect, he said.

Authorities are searching the mall for any other victims, but Bailey said he believes the shooting was contained to the food court.

“We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country,” Bailey said.

He did not immediately know if the suspect was shot.

Bailey said police will provide more details Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
Coach John Calipari stopped to see Floyd County Dep. Darrin Lawson and his fiance Madasyn while...
Recovering Floyd County deputy gets surprise visitor
Officers received a call of shots fired with a possible victim just after 11:00 on Friday night.
Lexington Police investigate late-night homicide
A woman in West Virginia has awakened from a coma after being attacked two years ago.
Woman wakes from 2-year coma; brother arrested in attack, authorities say

Latest News

FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Uvalde report: 376 officers but ‘egregiously poor’ decisions
Good Saturday evening y’all! After showers and stroms eventually made it through the...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Strong storms to continue overnight
A rocket attack killed three elderly people and destroyed a residential apartment building in...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy fires top security chief and prosecutor
FILE - Cast member Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special...
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck obtain wedding license in Nevada