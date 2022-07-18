Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Temps Set To Surge

Heat
Heat(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of showers and storms continue to push across the region today, bringing high water concerns for some. This action kicks off a steamy week of temperatures as a surge of heat builds in from the southwest.

Waves of showers and storms have put down a lot of rain since Sunday and we have more to come today. While the focus shifts farther east and southeast through the day, we will still be on guard for local flash flooding issues to develop.

Today’s clouds and rain will keep temps in check.

Today’s rain will be a player in what happens with the heat of the next few days. With a wetter ground, this should help temper the temps to some extent. Of course, that will also add some to the humidity and heat index numbers.

Highs Tuesday range from the upper 80s central and east to 90-95 in the west. Temps surge into the 90s for the entire state on Wednesday with some upper 90s possible in the west.

A cold front sparks some scattered showers and storms late Wednesday and early Thursday and should knock the numbers back down a bit.

Another shot of heat makes a run at us this weekend as the heat ridge flexes again. The 90s are coming for the weekend.

