Crews working major water main break in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A major water main break is causing problems in one Lexington neighborhood.

The break started on Rosemont Garden between Clays Mill Road and Southland Drive Monday morning.

Details from officials are limited but WKYT does have a crew at the scene.

One viewer tells us the Lexington Fire Department told them to stay inside their home while they work to determine how badly the ground is damaged.

There is no word on what caused the break or when it will be under control.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.