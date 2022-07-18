Advertisement

Dirt Bowl Super Sunday brings community together in Lexington

Today was Super Sunday for the Dirt Bowl Basketball League here in Lexington.
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The legendary Dirt Bowl summer basketball league has been around Lexington since the early 1970s. Even though the weather forced them to move the event from Douglas Park to inside Dunbar Community Center, there was still a crowd of people in attendance.

Super Sunday is held every year. This time there were six teams total at the tournament. It ended with both a women and men’s all-star game.

People who came out to support their friends and family said it’s great to see everyone in the community.

“It’s a great feeling for everybody you and we’re all safe. We can bring our children out here,” Nick Warren, one spectator said.

Lexington Parks and Recreations, who help put on the event, said that this tournament isn’t just about basketball either. They said it is about honoring and celebrating those who played in the tournament many years ago. Some players who used to be in the league include University of Kentucky’s Melvin Turpin.

“We’ve got great folks running it, and we’ve got great folks participating.” Warren said, “It’s just all love all around.”

One Dirt Bowl player, Keaton Simpson, said playing in the tournament gives him the opportunity to see people he wouldn’t usually see on a daily basis.

“Dirt Bowl is like family basically,” He said, “It’s like just a whole lot of family, fun, and great basketball.”

People in attendance are happy that they didn’t have to miss the event due to the weather.

