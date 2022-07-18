Advertisement

Former UK specialists Max Duffy, Grant McKinniss host kicking camp

By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pair of former University of Kentucky punters held the inaugural kicking training camp on Sunday at Lafayette High School in Lexington. Max Duffy and Grant McKinniss, along with several other Kentucky specialists, helped the next generations of punters and kickers hone their craft.

“I think it’s something that’s definitely different for the state of Kentucky,” said McKinniss. “There’s a couple of other companies that do it around the state, but you see a lot in Ohio, Tennesse, Georgia, and Florida. I’m hopping to get as many guys out here and just get better.”

Camp participants came from around the state and outside of Kentucky for the instruction.

“I’ve got a big passion, and Grant has a big passion in helping out guys coming through,” said Duffy. “Not a lot of people like special teams. It’s not super popular, and obviously, us playing special teams in the SEC we want to give back and help guys out.”

