Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A steamier look to the week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After starting the week with a solid soaking of rain, the steam will fill in through the weekend.

Expect scattered showers & storms to continue through the region on Monday. It won’t be a washout, but you might have to avoid an occasional shower or thunderstorm. This should help to keep daytime highs held down at some cooler levels.

Everyone starts heating up by the middle of the week. It is at that time our temperatures will likely reach the low to mid-90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel more like 100 or higher. We will probably string together a few days that look and feel a lot like this. It is nothing that we haven’t experienced before but that doesn’t make it any easier to deal with high levels of heat.

Take care of each other!

