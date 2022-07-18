Advertisement

Ky. officials hold ceremony to recognize launch of new crisis helpline number, 988

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is now using the number 988 to help people who are...
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is now using the number 988 to help people who are suicidal or going through a mental health crisis.(Source: WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Paris, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky officially launched its part of the new nationwide crisis helpline, 988, Monday morning.

The number works to connect callers with crisis counselors who can be there for people having a mental health emergency.

Kentucky 988 line went live on Saturday and officials say they’ve already had 220 Kentuckians call.

Governor Andy Beshear spoke Monday at a ceremony to officially launch the new number. He said that the helpline is not just for people contemplating suicide, it’s for anyone who is suffering from a mental health crisis or their families.

There are 13 call centers already up and running across the commonwealth with more than 100 crisis counselors already waiting for a call.

“These are Kentuckians reaching out for help, speaking to Kentuckians, and accessing services by Kentuckians,” said Steve Shannon, Kentucky Association of Regional Programs. “We are proud of who we are and what we can do.”

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
Crews working to get a major water main break under control
Crews working major water main break in Lexington
Community-favored CNC Bakery was devastated by a structure fire on Sunday morning.
Bakery catches fire overnight in Nicholasville
A woman in West Virginia has awakened from a coma after being attacked two years ago.
Woman wakes from 2-year coma; brother arrested in attack, authorities say

Latest News

Lexington police investigate homicide
String of shootings in Lexington under investigation
A person is in custody after a hostage situation in Laurel County.
Undercover drug buy takes a dangerous turn in Kentucky
Rounds of showers & storms are possible
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Those steamy Heat Indices will be back in town.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A steamier look to the week