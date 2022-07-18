Legislation to help veterans exposed to toxic chemicals moves forward

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKYT) - Legislation is moving forward to help veterans exposed to toxic chemicals.

The Honoring our PACT Act of 2022 allows veterans impacted by toxic exposure stemming from their military service to have access to benefits and healthcare.

Many veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan have suffered from exposure to burn pits or other toxins but weren’t eligible for the benefits.

Kentucky Congressman Andy Barr called the bill a win for veterans.

“Passing the PACT Act is a huge win for veterans. For years, I’ve advocated for extending VA benefits to veterans impacted by toxic exposure stemming from their military service. Earlier this year, Congress voted on a version of this bill that I opposed because of flaws that would have created a massive backlog at the VA jeopardizing the delivery of benefits to all veterans. I am now satisfied that with additional resources being provided to the VA through this bill will empower the VA to fulfil its mission of serving veterans in a timely and effective way,” said Barr.

