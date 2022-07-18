Lexington police investigate homicide in Woodhill area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for a suspect after a shooting in Lexington on Saturday, July 17th.

This is the second shooting on Hedgewood Court in four days after a man was hospitalized Thursday night with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is Lexington’s 2nd homicide in less than 48 hours as police say 35-year-old Steven Mayes was shot on Accord Drive.

Mark Alvis, who lives in the neighborhood, says this is the fourth time he’s seen a police response in the neighborhood this week. He says his building was shot at on Tuesday night.

Lexington Police are still looking for a suspect. They ask if anyone has any information to call the Lexington Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.