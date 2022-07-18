Advertisement

Lexington road reopens after car wrecks into utility pole

Driver hits pole on Winchester Road in Lexington.
Driver hits pole on Winchester Road in Lexington.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver is charged with DUI after crashing into a pole and damaging it early Monday morning in Lexington.

Police say the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Winchester Road near East Loudon Avenue.

A passenger inside the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Kentucky Utilities spent some time working to the repair the damage. The inbound lanes of Winchester Road were blocked while that happened.

As of 5:30 a.m. Monday the road was back open.

