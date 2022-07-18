Advertisement

Lexington’s Crave Food & Music Festival returns at full capacity

From restaurants to food trucks, to live music and more, Lexington’s Crave Food and Music Festival is just under two weeks away.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - From restaurants to food trucks, to live music and more, Lexington’s Crave Food and Music Festival is just under two weeks away.

“It’s primarily a food festival, so we have the over 40 food vendors set up out in a park. It’s kind of set up for people to explore a lot of different foods, so everything is kind of priced in a way that you can try lots of different things,” said Saraya Brewer, the music and production director for Crave.

In addition to the different local food options, they also have a range of different musical guests as well.

“From blues, to bluegrass, to Americana, psychedelic rock. Mostly bands from Lexington, but we also have bands from Nashville and we are really excited,” Brewer said.

One of the differences for this year’s festival is contactless payment. You’ll need your cell phone to download the Crave app to get “Crave Bucks” that you can use to purchase items.

“So that you don’t really have to make contact with the food vendors, it just kind of limits the contact. Limits the time that you have to spend in line,” Brewer said.

This is of course in response to the pandemic and organizers think it will be a positive addition to the future of the event.

“It’s really just a big party and celebration of Lexington culture,” Brewer said.

Tickets are $10 for adults for daily admission and kids under 10 get in for free. You can find more information here.

