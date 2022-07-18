Man celebrates 50th work anniversary with Lexington business

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday was a special day in Lexington for one Paul Miller Ford employee.

Larry Poynter celebrated his 50th anniversary with the company and has spent his entire career in the service center.

Poynter celebrated with his coworkers and family, and even Mayor Linda Gorton declared it “Larry Poynter Day,” along with awarding him a plaque.

Poynter is the longest tenured employee at the dealership. He said while things have changed over the past 50 years, one thing that hasn’t is his love of his job and the people he works with.

“It was a shock, you know what I’m saying. But it’s really nice that you feel that people really appreciate what you’ve done. Sometimes, you know in 50 years, you kind of think you blend in and I mean you do your job and everything seems to go through,” Poynter said.

Poynter was awarded with a trip to the Greenbrier Resort, not just to celebrate his work anniversary, but also his 50th wedding anniversary as well.

