String of shootings in Lexington under investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A homicide investigation continues in Lexington after police say a man was shot and killed in the Woodhill area.

It’s the second deadly shooting in a 48-hour span that took place over the course of this past weekend.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 33-year-old Edward Studvent.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Hedgewood Court around 6:45 Sunday evening, where they found Studvent suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say Studvent was taken to UK Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

This follows a deadly shooting Friday night that occurred on Accord Drive in the Tates Creek area. Police say 35-year-old Steven Mayes was shot and killed in that incident.

This was also the second shooting on Hedgewood Court in four days, as a man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries on Thursday night.

Police are still searching for a suspect. So, they’re asking people with home surveillance devices to check them and provide any information to the Lexington Police Department.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.