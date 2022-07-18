Advertisement

String of shootings in Lexington under investigation

By WKYT News Staff and Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A homicide investigation continues in Lexington after police say a man was shot and killed in the Woodhill area.

It’s the second deadly shooting in a 48-hour span that took place over the course of this past weekend.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 33-year-old Edward Studvent.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Hedgewood Court around 6:45 Sunday evening, where they found Studvent suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say Studvent was taken to UK Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

This follows a deadly shooting Friday night that occurred on Accord Drive in the Tates Creek area. Police say 35-year-old Steven Mayes was shot and killed in that incident.

This was also the second shooting on Hedgewood Court in four days, as a man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries on Thursday night.

Police are still searching for a suspect. So, they’re asking people with home surveillance devices to check them and provide any information to the Lexington Police Department.

