Calipari named to Conference USA Hall of Fame

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer John Calipari has been named to the Conference USA Hall of Fame.

C-USA created its Hall of Fame in 2019 and the 2022 class features five inductees. Coach Cal is being honored for his accomplishments at Memphis. He coached from the 2000-01 season through 2008-09. Calipari led the Tigers to the 2008 NCAA title game, including 38 wins that season, making him the winningest coach for a single season in NCAA history.

As a result, he earned his second Naismith National Coach of the Year honor, becoming only the second coach to earn the honor multiple times since its inception in 1987. He was also C-USA Coach of the Year that season.

“Ellen and I relish our time in Conference USA and this honor does not happen without support of the tremendous staff and players we had, as well as the support of a great athletic director like R.C. Johnson,” Coach Cal said. “Thank you Conference USA and all of my staff and players for your role in this.”

