Central Ky. health departments wait for authorization on more boosters

Cassie Prather, with the Woodford County Health Department, says 65 percent of the adult...
Cassie Prather, with the Woodford County Health Department, says 65 percent of the adult population received their doses. Still, a cluster of about 40 people from the area has tested positive after attending church.(WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 numbers are still high in many counties in Kentucky, but the second vaccine booster is only available to immunocompromised people or those over the age of 50.

Those numbers might continue to rise.

If you’re under the age of 50, only one booster shot is authorized. Cassie Prather with the Woodford County Health Department said they traditionally see more people getting vaccines and booster as time goes on.

“Anytime that we see an increase in infection or cases in our county we also see the folks that are getting vaccinated increase as well. They kind of mirror each other,” Prather said.

She said people in Woodford County tend to follow the CDC guidelines and recommendations. But if you are seeing more masks in public places it might just be the new norm when a new variant starts to surge. One person we talked to said she got her booster shot as soon as she was eligible to keep her family safe.

“It’s gone all over the place at work, you know last winter there was some places at work where it was a ghost town,” said Gina Rappolee, who got her vaccine booster.

Prather said they have boosters widely available, so they hope they get approval to extend the second booster shots to those under 50. And she added that on a phone call with the CDC, they said it’s been 900 days since the start of their initial response to the pandemic.

“..When you go through a disaster or anything like that, usually they’re quick and over with and you move on, and this hasn’t been, COVID hasn’t been that way,” Prather said.

She said they hope to have more people in the community vaccinated by the fall and winter holidays.

Woodford County has a vaccine clinic every Wednesday at Versailles Presbyterian Church and the county’s health department recommends everyone get their vaccines and boosters if they’re eligible.

