Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat Late Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another big soaking rain has come and gone across the Commonwealth, and it’s likely to have an impact on the heat moving in. Temps are going to flex over the next several days as our heat ridge expands a bit farther east into the region.

Temps today range from the mid and upper 80s across central and eastern Kentucky to 90-95 in the far west. There’s still the chance for a lingering shower or thunderstorm going up across the east.

Temps surge into the 90s across the entire region on Wednesday kicking off another heat wave for the region. Here’s a breakdown:

WEDNESDAY

Highs hit 90-95 much of central and eastern Kentucky.

The west sees mid and upper 90s.

Humidity levels make it feel close to 100 east and 105 or a little better west.

A broken line of thunderstorms works in during the evening hours and a few of those may be strong or severe. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a low-end severe risk.

THURSDAY

Temps come down a bit as a cold front works through the region.

Highs are in the upper 80s to near 90 much of central and eastern Kentucky.

90-95 hangs on in the west.

A few showers and storms may linger into the morning hours.

FRIDAY

Temps reach the low 90s east with middle and upper 90s far west.

Humidity levels make it feel 95-100 east and 100-105 west.

There’s a small chance for a popcorn shower or storm.

SATURDAY

This looks like the hottest day of the bunch.

Highs reach the mid and upper 90s for much of central and eastern Kentucky.

The west makes a run at 100 degrees.

Heat index values are firmly into the danger category ranging from 100-115 across the state.

There’s a small chance for a shower or storm to pop up.

SUNDAY

Temps are similar to the Saturday numbers but may come down just a touch.

The heat index is still in the danger category.

Some showers and storms fire up late in the day.

The pattern eases up early next week as a few systems drop in from the northwest, bringing the threat for showers and storms.

