Crews continue clean-up work after major water main break in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are still out in the area of Rosemont Gardens and Lane Allen on Tuesday to repair a major water main break.

Kentucky American Water tells us that the water main is repaired, but they are still working on “clean-up.”

The company says crews repaired the main pipe and restored water to the homes in the area around 6 o’clock Monday night.

We’ve also learned that the company’s insurance will cover the damages to homes and businesses.

That’s a relief to some homeowners we spoke with. One texting us saying it provides a sense of reassurance after all the frustration and chaos of the last 24 hours.

That same homeowner told us he was out of town when the break happened. So, he’s been getting updates over the phone. Right now. he says he’s still waiting on an insurance adjuster to come to the home and estimate the damage.

We know that ServPro is out on-site at the Rosemont Baptist Church.

Crews are continuing to clean up, repaving sidewalks, fixing the road, and even laying down and watering new sod for lawns that were damaged in the flooding.

Right now, traffic is blocked along Rosemont Garden and some of the surrounding streets are down to one lane. Officials have not said when they expect this clean-up work to be done. So, be wary as you’re coming through this area.

Clean up is still ongoing out in the Rosemont Garden area after a water main break dumped well over a million gallons of water yesterday. ServPro officials tell me that they pumped 1.5 million gallons of water out of Rosemont Baptist Church alone. I'll have an update on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/rwmhmBhCTs — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) July 19, 2022

