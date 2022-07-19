Advertisement

Health official says Kentuckians can ‘better manage’ COVID-19 case rise

Southeastern Kentucky is seeking a spike right now, with Laurel County being back in the red.
Southeastern Kentucky is seeking a spike right now, with Laurel County being back in the red.(WYMT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 cases are increasing across the state.

Southeastern Kentucky is seeking a spike right now, with Laurel County being back in the red.

The county was seeing about a dozen or so cases a week just a few months ago. Now, it’s several hundred a week.

Cases are climbing and health leaders say they still are trying to encourage people to get the vaccine or get boosted. They say that is the number one and the best defense.

Laurel County still has a low vaccine rate, less than 30% have received their vaccine here in this county of about 60,000 people.

The case increase comes as life has gotten back to normal for most. There are no restrictions and officials don’t anticipate those coming back. Officials say we can manage this better.

“We have a lot more data in regards to COVID. The vaccines are available throughout the commonwealth. We are more knowledgeable about the preventative measures to take,” said Mark Hensley, Laurel County Health Department.

With more cases come more hospitalizations. Hensley says their hospitals are seeing about four to five more people per week admitted than they were earlier in the year.

The positive cases are both from lab results and home tests, but sometimes home tests aren’t reported. So, health leaders say it’s likely there are even more positive cases than are being reported.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person is in custody after a hostage situation in Laurel County.
Undercover drug buy takes a dangerous turn in Kentucky
Crews respond to deadly I-75 crash, lanes closed
Name released in fatal I-75 crash Monday morning
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Crews working to get a major water main break under control
Crews working major water main break in Lexington
Lexington police investigate homicide
Lexington police investigate weekend homicide in Woodhill area

Latest News

In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, respiratory therapist Babu Paramban talks on the phone next...
COVID-19 hospitalizations back to March levels
New omicron variants are again driving hospital admissions and deaths higher in recent weeks.
4th COVID vaccine approved as 'worst' variant yet spreads
The reality of the situation is COVID-19 is here to stay and, more than likely, we won’t see...
‘COVID is not over’: LFCHD says people need to revisit ways to prevent spread
Toyota reinstates mask requirement due to COVID level