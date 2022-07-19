Health official says Kentuckians can ‘better manage’ COVID-19 case rise

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 cases are increasing across the state.

Southeastern Kentucky is seeking a spike right now, with Laurel County being back in the red.

The county was seeing about a dozen or so cases a week just a few months ago. Now, it’s several hundred a week.

Cases are climbing and health leaders say they still are trying to encourage people to get the vaccine or get boosted. They say that is the number one and the best defense.

Laurel County still has a low vaccine rate, less than 30% have received their vaccine here in this county of about 60,000 people.

The case increase comes as life has gotten back to normal for most. There are no restrictions and officials don’t anticipate those coming back. Officials say we can manage this better.

“We have a lot more data in regards to COVID. The vaccines are available throughout the commonwealth. We are more knowledgeable about the preventative measures to take,” said Mark Hensley, Laurel County Health Department.

With more cases come more hospitalizations. Hensley says their hospitals are seeing about four to five more people per week admitted than they were earlier in the year.

The positive cases are both from lab results and home tests, but sometimes home tests aren’t reported. So, health leaders say it’s likely there are even more positive cases than are being reported.

