Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Sizzlin’ summer days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will run above normal for the next week.

That old Summer sizzle will be back with us again. Let’s face it, we are in the month of July and it always includes some real heat for Kentuckians. This forecast isn’t that different from any other year. Of course, knowing this is typical doesn’t make it any easier to deal with. You should experience highs around the upper-80s to 90 degrees this afternoon. There might be a stray shower or thundershower developing out there.

On Wednesday, those highs will reach the low to mid-90s. The high level of moisture in the air will drive up the heat index to 100 or even higher. Another concern that I have for Wednesday is the strong to severe thunderstorm threat. A line could develop late that evening/night. Parts of our region are under a Level 2 - SLIGHT risk.

We’ll see many days repeat Wednesday’s performance. By the weekend, actual high temperatures will run around the mid-90s. Throw in that humidity and we have ourselves some miserable days coming our way.

Take care of each other!

