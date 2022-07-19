Kentucky Medical Marijuana Committee holding town hall in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s Medical Marijuana Committee is holding a town hall in Frankfort on Tuesday evening.

The public is invited to come and share their thoughts on the topic.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

You can also share feedback online at the Medical Marijuana Committee website.

