Kentucky Medical Marijuana Committee holding town hall in Frankfort
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s Medical Marijuana Committee is holding a town hall in Frankfort on Tuesday evening.
The public is invited to come and share their thoughts on the topic.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
You can also share feedback online at the Medical Marijuana Committee website.
