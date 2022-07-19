Advertisement

Ky. man accused of attacking woman with machete indicted by grand jury

The suspect Darryl Alan Earls has been lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A Williamsburg man was indicted by a grand jury on Monday for an assault that happened on May 22.

A Whitley County Grand Jury handed down the indictment for first-degree assault.

The indictment states Darryl Earls, 30, is accused of assaulting Taylor Lowe, 20, with a machete.

Police said Lowe was in the hospital with “severe life-threatening injuries” after the incident. We are not sure what her current condition is.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
