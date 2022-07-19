Advertisement

Ky. school districts work to fill vacancies as new school year approaches

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Students will be heading back to the classroom in about a month and school districts are working as quickly as they can to fill vacancies.

At Scott County Schools, Human Resources Director Damon Stefanic says the district needs about 10 teachers, mostly in the math and science disciplines at the secondary level.

He says those positions are usually the hardest to fill. He explained applicants for teaching positions have declined through the years. The district is looking to hire paraprofessionals to expand its applicant pool.

“We have a lot of non-degree staff who have been in our schools for a long length of years and we want to make sure that we look at those folks and we can go ahead and ask them to consider this as an option because they’ve already started to build their understanding of instruction,” said Stefanic.

School officials say, if you have a math or science background and a degree and want to teach, the district can help you obtain your teaching certification.

Scott County school officials say the district has enough bus drivers, but they encourage people to still apply for those positions in case they lose bus drivers.

