Lexington family just landed in Fla. before finding out home flooded after water main break

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It wasn’t rain that caused several feet of water to flood a portion of Rosemont Garden Monday morning— it was a major water line break that shot over a million gallons of water into the air and ultimately into homes and a church.

Imagine landing in Florida for your family vacation and just two hours later you get a call from your house sitter saying your home is flooding. That was the reality for one family, as they and their neighbors try to salvage what they can.

You could hear sounds of water shooing into the air, and then flowing into surrounding homes.

“The basement is going to be a pretty big undertaking,” said Brad Kerns, whose home flooded.

His recently renovated basement now has feet of water. Kerns and his family weren’t even home when the water pipe just down from their home broke early Monday morning.

“We decided we were going on vacation today, meeting my wife’s parents in Florida. So we flew down, got in about 3:00 a.m., and then at 5:00 a.m., our friend who was staying here with our animals and house sitting, he called,” Kerns said.

At least two neighboring homes have water damage, as well as neighboring Rosemont Baptist Church.

Servpro spent the afternoon pumping water out of homes, and workers estimated it will take days to get everything dried out.

“We’re pumping it now. Then I would like to get it, the plan is to get it cleaned up, because we don’t want any mold or anything like that, and I might slow it down a little bit because I want to watch the foundation for a while,” Kerns said.

Kentucky American Water said the break was from natural causes, but beyond that, they don’t say exactly what it was.

“It’ll be something we kind of figure out as we go,” Kerns said.

Some neighbors said they were frustrated that it took so long for the water to be shut off once the break was noticed and reported. The water company said it’s a process that includes deploying crews, identifying where the line is broken, and methodically shutting off valves to not cause more damage. They said it’s not as simple as flipping a switch.

Neighbors say the water company is putting them up in hotels, and their insurance should cover repairs.

“That’s really nice that they’re gonna take care of that. It’s a big relief,” Kerns said.

Water service has been restored to the neighborhood after the break. Kentucky American Water said crews will finish extracting water and additional restoration on Tuesday.

