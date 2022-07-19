Man sentenced for deadly 2019 Lexington shooting
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man who pleaded guilty to a deadly shooting was sentenced to nearly two decades in prison.
A judge sentenced Damarcus Jones to 18 years in prison.
He shot and killed Aaron Coney.
The shooting happened at the Coolavin Apartments off West Sixth Street in 2019.
Through felony mediation, Jones pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.
He received more than three years of time served.
Jones must also pay for the victim’s funeral expenses.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.