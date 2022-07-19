Advertisement

More US stations selling gas for less than $4 a gallon

FILE PHOTO - According to a price-reporting agency for AAA, regular gas costs less than $4 a...
FILE PHOTO - According to a price-reporting agency for AAA, regular gas costs less than $4 a gallon at nearly one in five gas stations in the U.S.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The price at the pump is going down.

According to a price-reporting agency for AAA, regular gas costs less than $4 a gallon at nearly one in five gas stations in the U.S.

Most of the cheaper gas is in the Southeast, Texas and Oklahoma.

Despite relief for some, AAA says the national average is still $4.52 a gallon.

The drop in price can be attributed in part to fears of a global recession. Oil and gas futures have fallen, lowering the price at the pump.

The national average gas price has fallen 27 days straight after soaring to a historic high in mid-June, according to GasBuddy. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person is in custody after a hostage situation in Laurel County.
Undercover drug buy takes a dangerous turn in Kentucky
Crews respond to deadly I-75 crash, lanes closed
Name released in fatal I-75 crash Monday morning
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Crews working to get a major water main break under control
Crews working major water main break in Lexington
Lexington police investigate homicide
Lexington police investigate weekend homicide in Woodhill area

Latest News

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents found several bundles of fentanyl...
K-9 helps border patrol agents seize 250 lbs. of fentanyl
A mom caught the moment on video, which prompted an apology from Sesame Place.
Video shows Sesame Place character appearing to avoid Black girls, prompting theme park apology
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020 file photo, the former home of Emmett and Mamie Till at 6427 S St....
Emmett Till’s house, Black sites to get landmarks funds
Kentucky's Medical Marijuana Committee is holding a town hall in Frankfort on Tuesday evening.
Kentucky Medical Marijuana Committee holding town hall in Frankfort
Photo: Lexington Police
Man sentenced for deadly 2019 Lexington shooting