Paris City Schools announces NIL partnership with UK football players

The Paris City School District announced the Name, Image and Likeness partnership with John...
The Paris City School District announced the Name, Image and Likeness partnership with John Young and Octavious Oxendine on Tuesday.(Paris City Schools/UK Athletics)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two UK football players will serve as ambassadors for a central Kentucky school district for the upcoming year.

The Paris City School District announced a Name, Image and Likeness partnership with John Young and Octavious Oxendine on Tuesday.

Both Young and Oxendine are born and raised Kentuckians.

“We are excited to announce the first partnership between a Kentucky school district and collegiate student athletes,” Paris City Schools Superintendent Stephen McCauley said. “John and Octavious are not only two standout athletes but they are also tremendous young men who are great examples for all of our students to show how far hard work and determination can take you. I cannot wait for our students to get to know them and to learn from their experiences. We are grateful for the anonymous donor who made this happen.”

Young said he’s excited to get to know the students and the community.

“I am very excited to partner with Paris City Schools. I can’t wait to interact with the students and community members of Paris. I look forward to meeting as many new people as possible as we go forward with this relationship,” Young said.

Young and Oxendine will make appearances throughout the school year, interacting with students and community members.

“Being able to be apart of something like this is an honor and I can’t wait to meet the Paris City students, as well as the surrounding community,” Oxendine said.

The two will be at the school district’s summer block party on Thursday, July 21 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Paris Elementary.

