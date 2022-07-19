Popular Lexington bar coming back after pandemic shutdown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington bar is coming back.

Two Keys Tavern shut down during the pandemic.

Now, the bar is reopening in a new location.

The new location will still be on South Limestone but between Clubhouse and CD Central.

Renovations are almost complete, Two Keys says it expects to reopen next month.

Two Keys says the new venue will have multiple patios, a rooftop feature and an underground tap room.

