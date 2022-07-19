Advertisement

Sankey says SEC won’t panic over conference expansion race

New Louisiana State coach Brian Kelly says it’s like a game of musical chairs.
Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, Monday, July 18,...
Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2022
ATLANTA (AP) - The Southeastern Conference is a leading player in dramatic changes to the national football landscape.

New Louisiana State coach Brian Kelly says it’s like a game of musical chairs and there’s not enough chairs for every school. The SEC will become a 16-team conference in 2025 with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma.

The Big Ten recently countered by voting to add Southern California and UCLA as conference members beginning in 2024. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey says more schools may be interested in joining the conference but that the SEC won’t be pushed into an expansion competition.

