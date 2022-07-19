Summer Grillin’ - Dave Baker & Lee K. Howard: Grilled flank steak and potato salad (July 19, 2022)
Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/55676/grilled-flank-steak-and-potato-salad
GRILLED FLANK STEAK AND POTATO SALAD
If you like potato salad, this recipe is for you. Beef up this summer staple with flavorful beef Flank Steak, barbecue sauce, and colorful peppers in a vinaigrette.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 beef Flank Steak (about 1-1/4 pounds)
- 1/2 cups barbecue sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon prepared horseradish
- 1/4 teaspoon Cajun seasoning blend
- 1/2 cup prepared balsamic vinaigrette
- 1/4 cup diced green bell pepper
- 1/4 cup diced red bell pepper
- 8 ounces Bibb lettuce
Potato Salad
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup dairy sour cream
- 1 teaspoon Dijon-style mustard
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 pound small new potatoes, quartered, boiled, drained and cooled
- 1/4 cup sliced green onions
- 1 slice bacon, cooked, cooled and crumbled
- 1 tablespoon chopped chives
- 1 tablespoon snipped fresh dill
Garnish:
- 1/2 cup French fried onions (optional)
COOKING:
- Combine barbecue sauce, horseradish and Cajun seasoning in small bowl; mix thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
- Combine balsamic vinaigrette and peppers in small bowl; mix thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
- Combine mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard and Worcestershire sauce in large bowl. Add potatoes, green onions, bacon, chives and dill; mix thoroughly. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
- Brush beef Flank Steak with barbecue sauce. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 16 to 21 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally and basting with remaining barbecue sauce during last 5 to 10 minutes. Remove steak from grill; thinly slice steak diagonally across the grain; keep warm.
- Divide lettuce between four plates. Top with potato salad and steak. Drizzle with prepared balsamic dressing and peppers. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Garnish with onions, as desired.
SAFE HANDLING TIPS:
- Wash hands with soap and water before cooking and always after touching raw meat.
- Separate raw meat from other foods.
- Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and dishes after touching raw meat.
- Do not reuse marinades used on raw foods.
- Wash all produce prior to use.
- Cook beef until temperature reaches 145°F for medium-rare steaks and roasts 160°F for ground beef.
- Refrigerate food promptly.
