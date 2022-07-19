Summer Grillin’ - Dave Baker & Lee K. Howard: Grilled flank steak and potato salad (July 19, 2022)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ - Dave Baker and Lee K. Howard (July 19, 2022)

Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/55676/grilled-flank-steak-and-potato-salad

GRILLED FLANK STEAK AND POTATO SALAD

If you like potato salad, this recipe is for you. Beef up this summer staple with flavorful beef Flank Steak, barbecue sauce, and colorful peppers in a vinaigrette.

INGREDIENTS:

Potato Salad

Garnish:

COOKING:

Combine barbecue sauce, horseradish and Cajun seasoning in small bowl; mix thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Combine balsamic vinaigrette and peppers in small bowl; mix thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Combine mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard and Worcestershire sauce in large bowl. Add potatoes, green onions, bacon, chives and dill; mix thoroughly. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Brush beef Flank Steak with barbecue sauce. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 16 to 21 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally and basting with remaining barbecue sauce during last 5 to 10 minutes. Remove steak from grill; thinly slice steak diagonally across the grain; keep warm.