Will Levis, Chris Rodriguez Jr. on Maxwell Award watch list

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates a Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) touchdown during the...
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates a Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. have been named to the Maxwell Award watch list.

The award is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football. Levis is entering his second season as the starting QB for the Wildcats. In 13 games, he threw for 2,827 yards and 24 scores, while rushing for 376 yards and nine touchdowns. His 24 TD passes were the most since Andre’ Woodson had 40 in 2007.

Rodriguez is the SEC’s leading returning rusher. He averaged 106 yards per game last season. His 1,379 rushing yards in 2021 ranks fifth on UK’s single-season list and he became the 10th player in school history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season and the 14th total time a Wildcat has accomplished that feat.

The duo helped lead UK to 10 wins for the fourth time in school history, along with 1950 (11-1), 1977 (10-1) and 2018 (10-3). It also marked the first time UK had at least eight total victories (including bowls) three times in a four-year span since 1949-52.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 1, 2022, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 22, 2022. The winners of the 86th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 8, 2022. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards live from Atlantic City, NJ on March 10, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

