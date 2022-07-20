Advertisement

5 arrested in Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office’s largest meth bust ever

Top: Christopher Brown, Travis Jefferson, Justin Cooper; Bottom: Ariadna Lemus Fuentes, Jose...
Top: Christopher Brown, Travis Jefferson, Justin Cooper; Bottom: Ariadna Lemus Fuentes, Jose Alberto Valles Espinoza(Laurel County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff and Grason Passmore
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The undercover drug buy that led to a hostage situation in Laurel County has resulted in the arrests of five people and a huge amount of drugs seized.

The drug buy happened off exit 49 on I-75 Monday. Deputies told us it later turned into a hostage situation involving three suspects. They say one of the suspects held the other two at gunpoint when authorities moved in.

Deputies say Justin Cooper, Travis Jefferson and Christopher Brown were arrested. All three are from Lexington. Deputies say they seized more than a pound of meth and several hundred pressed fentanyl pills.

The sheriff’s office says more arrests were also made in connection with the case in Lexington. Investigators say they found a source of the supply at a home on Cambridge Drive.

At that house, police say they found a large amount of drugs, including almost 44 pounds of meth, nearly five pounds of cocaine and 19,000 “dosage units” of pressed fentanyl.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says is the largest meth bust in the history of their sheriff’s office.

Two people were arrested at the house, Ariadna Lemus Fuentes of Lexington, and Jose Alberto Valles Espinoza, a Mexican national.

All five suspects are facing multiple state and federal charges.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new location will still be on South Limestone but between Clubhouse and CD Central.
Popular Lexington bar coming back after pandemic shutdown
A major water line break shot over a million gallons of water into the air and ultimately into...
Lexington family just landed in Fla. before finding out home flooded after water main break
Police car
Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in alleged attempted kidnapping
Students will be heading back to the classroom in about a month and school districts are...
Ky. school districts work to fill vacancies as new school year approaches
A person is in custody after a hostage situation in Laurel County.
Undercover drug buy takes a dangerous turn in Kentucky

Latest News

William Jones, 51.
Man accused of robbing girlfriend, hitting her with car
Laurel County deputies are looking into the possible attempted kidnapping of a 10-year-old girl.
Deputies looking into possible attempted kidnapping of young girl near Ky. campground
Filion is being held in the Boyd County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.
POLICE | Man hides girlfriend’s body behind bed
A tribute was held Wednesday at the Capitol for those who died and were injured in the ambush...
Tribute held during committee meeting for Ky. law enforcement officers killed in ambush