Anderson Co. officials approve zoning change, allowing Buffalo Trace to build on farmland

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Buffalo Trace could be building on 450 acres as the Anderson County Fiscal Court voted to approve a zoning change Tuesday evening.

The topic has become controversial the past two months, and Tuesday’s meeting with more than 100 people in the crowd brought with it a heated debate.

The majority spoke out against a zoning change that will allow Buffalo Trace to build on farmland along Graefenburg Road.

“What Buffalo Trace wants with 1939 Graefenburg Road is just a pretty picture to put in a brochure and our local government is willing to sell off the safety and legacy of its citizens for this,” said Cody Alexander, who is against the change.

“Safety, black fungus, long term health, decreased property values, it’s wrong to force this on us. We’ve supported you, the community downtown Lawrenceburg. Where’s your support for us?” said another person who was against the change.

The zoning change from agricultural to industrial could allow Buffalo Trace to build warehouses that would spread across 450 acres. Those with the Chamber of Commerce and Anderson County Forward say the county could really benefit from this new revenue.

“Significantly increased tax revenue and bring future growth opportunities not only in the near future but for many years to come. This venture could strengthen the future of Anderson County in many ways, such as household incomes, community enhancements and creating funding within our school system,” the Chamber of Commerce Said.

“Buffalo Trace plans to construct several warehouses that will house nearly 60,000 barrels of bourbon per warehouse. Over the next several years that means millions of dollars will be poured back into the community for our schools, governmental bodies and ultimately the community of Anderson County,” Anderson County Forward said.

The zoning change passed in a 4-2 vote.

