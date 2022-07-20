Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Heat and humidity are back in the bluegrass state and may be accompanied by a round of strong to severe storms. This steamy setup will kick into high gear once we get into the upcoming weekend as temps soar even higher.

As always, we start with the precious present.

There’s the chance for early day scattered storms across the south and east, so keep that in mind.

Heat and humidity are combining to to bring a heat index into the 100-107 range across the western half of the state. Areas farther east will have to settle for 95-100 for a heat index. Actual temps are in the 90s.

A weak front drops in this evening and will have a line of thunderstorms with it. Some of these storms may be strong or severe through the wee hours of Thursday. Damaging wind and large hail are the main threats, but I can’t rule out a quick tornado spin up or two. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area in the risk for severe storms.

I have no big changes on where we go from here as the steam really kicks in for the weekend…

THURSDAY

Temps come down a bit as a cold front works through the region.

Highs are in the upper 80s to near 90 much of central and eastern Kentucky.

90-95 hangs on in the west.

A few showers and storms may linger into the morning hours.

FRIDAY

Temps reach the low 90s east with middle and upper 90s far west.

Humidity levels make it feel 95-100 east and 100-105 west.

There’s a small chance for a popcorn shower or storm.

SATURDAY

This looks like the hottest day of the bunch.

Highs reach the mid and upper 90s for much of central and eastern Kentucky.

The west makes a run at 100 degrees.

Heat index values are firmly into the danger category ranging from 100-115 across the state.

There’s a small chance for a shower or storm to pop up.

SUNDAY

Temps are similar to the Saturday numbers but may come down just a touch.

The heat index is still in the danger category.

Some showers and storms fire up late in the day.

The pattern then becomes more active as we get into early next week. A series of systems then drop in from the northwest, bringing an increased chance for some big clusters of showers and storms.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.