Deputies looking into possible attempted kidnapping of young girl near Ky. campground

Laurel County deputies are looking into the possible attempted kidnapping of a young girl.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Laurel County deputies are looking into the possible attempted kidnapping of a young girl.

The sheriff’s office says it happened Tuesday on a trail near the Holly Bay Campground.

Deputies say a man grabbed a 10-year-old girl who was walking on the trail and tried to force her to go with him.

The girl was able to get away and run to safety.

Deputies are now looking for a white man who is about six feet tall, with a slender build. They say he’s got brown hair and tattoos on his legs.

Anyone with information about this should contact the London-Laurel Communications Center at (606) 878-7000 or the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600.

