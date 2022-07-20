Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steamy with some strong storms

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer will keep sizzling but it will have some strong storms join in later today.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will sweep in later this evening. The primary threat will be damaging winds with some large hail possible. I can’t rule out an isolated tornado, the chance is just really low. Be prepared for some locally heavy rains to roll through. We might have a few local high water issues under some of the heaviest rains or in the areas that see repeat thunderstorms.

Heat Index values will run around 100 or higher. Most should get close to that level long before the first drop of rain arrives in our area. So don’t expect the rain to give you much relief because the timing has it in here for the late evening/night.

Take care of each other!

