Lexington activates heat plan through weekend

The week’s high heat has Lexington activating its heat plan. The combination of heat and humidity will increase the risk of heat-related stress and illness.(Pixabay)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The week’s high heat has Lexington activating its heat plan.

The combination of heat and humidity will increase the risk of heat-related stress and illness.

The very young, elderly, those without air conditioning, and those participating in strenuous outdoor activities are the most susceptible. Also, car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention Weather Plan has been activated due to the extreme heat conditions. This plan will remain in effect through the evening of Sunday, July 24 and may be extended.

Residents needing a cool place to stay during the day are invited to come to a cooling center located at the Tates Creek Golf Course.  Located at 1400 Gainesway Drive, the room will be open from 7 a.m. to dusk.

Lexington’s public pools will offer half-price admission through Sunday. A list of the pools and aquatic centers is located at www.lexingtonky.gov/pools.

Lextran is offering free rides to Lexington residents who need a ride to any of the cooling centers. Residents should tell the bus driver they are traveling to a cooling center.

