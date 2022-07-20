Man accused of robbing girlfriend, hitting her with car

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of robbing his girlfriend and hitting her with a car.

Richmond police say they responded to the robbery at a home on Turpin Drive on July 10.

The girlfriend told officers her boyfriend, 51-year-old William Jones, took money from her and then hit her with a car. Police say the woman had visible injuries after she was hit.

Officers weren’t able to find Jones after the incident.

Police say they found him Tuesday afternoon after responding to a disturbance at a Richmond business. Officers tried to stop, him but he drove off.

Officers found Jones again early Wednesday morning. They say he was driving in the area of Baker Court without his headlights on.

Police say Jones led officers on a chase before abandoning his car in the area of Old Wilderness Trail. He tried to run but officers quickly caught him.

He’s facing a list of charges including robbery, wanton endangerment and unlawful imprisonment.

