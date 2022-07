LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new location for Local Taco opens Wednesday in Lexington.

The new Hamburg location officially opens at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20.

It’s taking over the location where TGI Friday’s used to be on Pavilion Way.

The other location is on Limestone, near UK’s campus.

