Advertisement

Police: Victim taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Lexington

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday with serious injuries after being shot in Lexington.

Police told us it happened on Quinton Court Wednesday afternoon. When police got to the scene, they found a victim in a home who had been shot.

We’re told the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not have any information on a suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new location will still be on South Limestone but between Clubhouse and CD Central.
Popular Lexington bar coming back after pandemic shutdown
Police car
Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in alleged attempted kidnapping
A major water line break shot over a million gallons of water into the air and ultimately into...
Lexington family just landed in Fla. before finding out home flooded after water main break
Students will be heading back to the classroom in about a month and school districts are...
Ky. school districts work to fill vacancies as new school year approaches
Laurel County deputies are looking into the possible attempted kidnapping of a 10-year-old girl.
Deputies looking into possible attempted kidnapping of young girl near Ky. campground

Latest News

U.S. House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage
For the first time, we’re hearing from Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson, who was shot in the...
Road to recovery: Floyd Co. deputy undergoes seventh surgery since deadly ambush in Allen
Gas is 63 cents below the state’s average in this Ky. county
Roe decision opens door on gay marriage, contraception
WATCH | U.S. House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage