Police: Victim taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday with serious injuries after being shot in Lexington.

Police told us it happened on Quinton Court Wednesday afternoon. When police got to the scene, they found a victim in a home who had been shot.

We’re told the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not have any information on a suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

